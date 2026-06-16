Cochliomyia hominivorax, the New World screw-worm fly, or screw-worm for short, is a species of parasitic fly that is well known for the way in which its larvae (maggots) eat the living tissue. (Shutterstock)

Cochliomyia hominivorax, the New World screw-worm fly, or screw-worm for short, is a species of parasitic fly that is well known for the way in which its larvae (maggots) eat the living tissue. (Shutterstock)

There are now a dozen confirmed cases of New World screwworm in the U.S, and 11 of them are in Texas. The twelfth case is in New Mexico.

The parasitic fly attacks warm-blooded livestock, wildlife and pets, posing a threat to agriculture. The fly was eradicated in the U.S. in the 1960s but has since spread north through Central America and Mexico.

Governor Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture is working to fight the spread by introducing sterile flies into the population.