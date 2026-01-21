The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 11-year-old student after a medical emergency on Tuesday.

Deputies responded around 7:40 a.m. to a call about an unresponsive student aboard a Magnolia ISD school bus. School nursing staff conducted life-saving measures until an ambulance took the student to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the emergency arose from a previously diagnosed medical condition. The Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the official cause of death.