1,100 Homes Evacuated As Firefighters Battle Florida Fires

A fast-moving wildfire looms over homes outside of Panama City, Fla., Friday, March 4, 2022. More than 200 firefighters and emergency workers from throughout the Florida Panhandle worked overnight into Saturday, to strengthen containment lines and protect homes. (Mike Fender/News Herald via AP)

A fast-moving wildfire looms over homes outside of Panama City, Fla., Friday, March 4, 2022. More than 200 firefighters and emergency workers from throughout the Florida Panhandle worked overnight into Saturday, to strengthen containment lines and protect homes. (Mike Fender/News Herald via AP)

(AP) — Huge wildfires in the Florida Panhandle have forced veterans at a 120-bed nursing home to evacuate. Firefighters were battling three separate blazes Sunday.

Residents of more than 1,000 homes in Bay County have been forced to flee over the weekend from the 9,000-acre Bertha Swamp Road fire and the 841-acre Adkins Avenue fire.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis described the larger Bertha Swamp Road fire as “a big boy,” at a news conference. Dry weather conditions are expected to continue on Monday. The Florida Forest Service says 2018’s Hurricane Michael left behind 72 million tons of destroyed trees that have provided fuel for the wildfires.