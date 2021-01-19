NATIONALTRENDING

12 Guard Members Removed From Biden Inauguration

Riot shields are stacked at the ready as National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president on Wednesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) — Twelve U.S. Army National Guard members have been removed from the presidential inauguration security mission after they were found to have ties with right-wing militia groups. That is according to two U.S. officials, who said there was no threat to President-elect Joe Biden.

The officials, a senior U.S. intelligence official and a U.S. Army official briefed on the matter did not say which fringe group the Guard members belonged to or what unit they served in.

A law enforcement official says the removal comes as the FBI has warned law enforcement about the possibility that right-wing fringe groups could pose as members of the National Guard called in to help secure the city after a deadly riot this month at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

 

