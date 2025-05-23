12 People Injured In Stabbing At Hamburg Train Station, Authorities Say

(AP) — An assailant injured 12 people in a stabbing attack at the central train station in the Germany city of Hamburg on Friday, leaving six of the victims in life-threatening condition, authorities said. A woman was arrested as the suspect.

The attacker targeted people on the platform between tracks 13 and 14 in the station, according to police. The station in downtown Hamburg, Germany’s second-biggest city, is a major hub for local, regional and long-distance trains.

Six people sustained life-threatening injuries, while another three were seriously injured and three had slight injuries, German news agency dpa said, quoting Hamburg’s fire service.

Police said on the social network X that a 39-year-old woman was arrested and she is believed to have acted alone. There was no immediate information on a possible motive.

Regional public broadcaster NDR reported that the attack took place shortly after 6 p.m. in front of a waiting train. A high-speed ICE train with its doors open could be seen at the platform after the attack.

Railway operator Deutsche Bahn said it was “deeply shocked” by the attack. Four tracks at the station were closed Friday evening, and some long-distance trains were delayed or diverted.