12 Women Suing Mountain West Conference and Commissioner Over Participation of Transgender Athlete

A dozen women are suing the Mountain West Conference and its commissioner over the participation of a transgender player on the San Jose State University women’s volleyball team.

The lawsuit was filed in Colorado Wednesday. The women are asking for financial damages and an emergency injunction ahead of the Mountain West Women’s Volleyball Tournament, which starts in Las Vegas on November 27th. They want San Jose State senior outside hitter Blaire Fleming to be banned from traveling to the tournament.

The plaintiffs include SJSU co-captain Brooke Slusser and a former assistant coach at the school, along with at least one player from the four Mountain West schools that have forfeited a combined six games to San Jose State this season, all in protest of the transgender issue. The schools include Boise State, the University of Nevada, Reno, Utah State and Wyoming.