12-Year-Old Boy Is Held Pending Hearing On School Threats

A 12-year-old boy is in custody in connection with his alleged online threats against seven Central Texas schools. The juvenile suspect was in court Wednesday following his arrest this past Sunday. The student is accused of posting a picture of a gun along with the names of seven San Antonio-area schools and dates in September.

The boy’s mother told the judge at the hearing, her son was just joking. Probation officials say he has a history of this type of behavior. Another hearing is set for September 25th.