13 Arrests At Rangers Championship Parade

The huge crowd that turned out to celebrate the Rangers’ World Series Championship on Friday was pretty well-behaved for the most part. Arlington police made 13 arrests between 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. and most were fairly low level.

Arlington PD counted five arrests for public intoxication, two DWI, one evading arrest, one for fighting-in-public, and two for drug-related violations.

Police also made two other arrests when officers responded to a report about shots fired in an AT&T Stadium parking lot. It turned out the shots were fired into the air and no one was injured.