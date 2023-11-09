13 Of 14 Proposed State Constitutional Amendments Approved By Voters

The Texas constitution has more than a dozen new amendments as of Tuesday. Voters approved 13 of the 14 proposed amendments, dealing with property tax cuts, a raise for retired teachers, and billions in investments in tech, infrastructure, research, and energy.

Proposition 13, which would have allowed a later retirement age for Texas judges, was rejected, with barely over a third of the vote. Several others passed with slim margins, but Prop 4, an 18-billion-dollar property tax relief measure, was supported by 83-percent of the voters.