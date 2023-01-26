13 Women Sue Janitor Accused Of Infecting Women With STD

More than a dozen women are filing a lawsuit after a Houston janitor allegedly placed his genitals on water bottles and infected the victims with an STD. Thirteen women are suing multiple companies that employed 50-year-old Lucio Diaz, claiming that they permitted and disregarded his conduct.

The women say they were diagnosed with an incurable STD while working in the same office building, and several noticed that their water tasted similar to urine. Diaz was arrested last October after one of the victims reportedly captured his actions on a hidden camera.