13 Years On The Run Are Over For Former Roma Cop Wanted For Role In Drug Trafficking Ring

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

One of two former Roma police officer brothers alleged to have been part of a large marijuana trafficking ring is to be arraigned on federal drug trafficking conspiracy charges Tuesday.

44-year-old Jose Omar Garcia turned himself in last week at the Roma Port of Entry – more than 13 years after he was first arrested. Garcia had been hiding in Mexico since his initial arrest in September 2010 and his release on bond.

Federal prosecutors say Garcia, along with his older brother Roel Roberto Garcia – both ex-Roma police officers – and their father, helped run a marijuana smuggling and trafficking operation from August 2006 until their arrests in 2010. The brother and father are said to still be in Mexico.