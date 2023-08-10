14 Charged After Mid Valley Gaming Room Raid

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

14 people have been charged with engaging in organized crime related to illegal gambling following a law enforcement raid on a gaming establishment in the Mid Valley.

Acting on tips, Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday night converged on the Mega Slots game room at North International Boulevard and Mile 11 Road north of Weslaco. Armed with an evidentiary search warrant, they arrested 9 men and 5 women.

All were released Thursday on a personal bond and a promise to show up for their future court dates. The Mega Slots game room remains shut down.