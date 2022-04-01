$14M Jury Award For Protesters Could Resonate Around US

FILE -Denver Police move during a protest outside the State Capitol over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Denver. A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters injured during 2020 demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(AP) — A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters injured during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury last week found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights. It ordered the city of Denver to pay the 12 protesters who sued. There are at least 29 pending lawsuits nationwide challenging law enforcement use of force during 2020 protests. But the large award isn’t expected to lead to an overhaul of how officers respond to what experts say are inherently chaotic situations that are difficult to prepare for.