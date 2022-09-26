WORLD

15 Dead, 24 Wounded In School Shooting In Russia

In this handout image taken from video released by the Russian Investigative Committee, ammunition are seen on a table in a classroom at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. A gunman on Monday morning killed several people and wounded others in a school in central Russia, authorities said. (Russian Investigative Committee via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say a gunman has killed 15 people and wounded 24 others in a school in central Russia.

According to officials, 11 children were among those killed in the Monday morning shooting in School No. 88 in Izhevsk, a city 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region.

The governor of the region said the gunman killed himself after the attack. Russia’s Investigative Committee identified the gunman as 34-year-old Artyom Kazantsev, a graduate of the school, and the governor said he was a patient at a psychiatric facility. He used two non-lethal handguns adapted to fire real bullets. An investigation has been launched on multiple murder charges.

 

