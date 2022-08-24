WORLD

22 Reported Killed In Independence Day Attack In Ukraine

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, a Russian Mi-28 anti-armor attack helicopter fires rockets on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

(AP) — Ukraine’s president says Russian forces have launched a rocket attack on a train station in central Ukraine on the country’s Independence Day, killing 22 people.

The lethal strike Wednesday came after warnings from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in recent days that the Russians might “try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel” this week.

Wednesday is a national holiday in Ukraine commemorating the country’s declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. It also marks the six-month point in the war against Russia.

 

 

