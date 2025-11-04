Sixteen candidates are in the running in today’s election for Texas’ 18th Congressional District. The seat was formerly held by Sheila Jackson Lee until her death last year, followed by former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who died earlier this year.

The candidates include former city council member Amanda Edwards, Harris County attorney Christian Menefee, current state representative Jolanda Jones, businesswoman Carmen Maria Montiel, George Foreman the Fourth, and Isaiah Martin, a former advisor to Jackson Lee.