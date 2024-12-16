16-Year-Old Accused Of Quadruple Homicide

A New Mexico 16-year-old boy is accused of killing four of his family members over the weekend. It happened in the small city of Belen, just over 30 miles south of Albuquerque.

New Mexico State Police said the teen called 9-1-1 at about 3:30 in the morning Saturday to report the deaths. They said the teen was “extremely intoxicated” when he surrendered to deputies.

The four people found dead inside the home were ages 14, 16, 35 and 42 and it’s not yet clear what their relationships to each other and the suspect were.