16 Years Prison For Colorado Mom Who Abused Kid, 7, To Death

FILE - In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant, who was 6 years old at the time, rides with Capt. Tim Scudder on a call in Denver. Olivia's mother, Kelly Turner, will be sentenced Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, after pleading guilty last month to child abuse resulting in death, charitable fraud and theft between $100,000 and $1 million, according to prosecutors. Authorities say she duped doctors about her daughter’s health, leading to unnecessary surgeries and medications. (Denver Police Department via The Denver Post via AP)

(AP) — A Colorado mother who fatally abused her 7-year-old daughter and lied about her health to get handouts from charities worth at least $100,000 has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

A judge issued the sentence to Kelly Turner on Wednesday after she pleaded guilty last month to child abuse, charitable fraud and theft.

Authorities say Turner lied to doctors about her daughter Olivia’s medical history while broadcasting her struggles to receive money and other favors from organizations like the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The girl had received unnecessary surgeries and medications up until her death in Denver hospice care in 2017.