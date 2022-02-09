16 Years Prison For Colorado Mom Who Abused Kid, 7, To Death

(AP) — A Colorado mother who fatally abused her 7-year-old daughter and lied about her health to get handouts from charities worth at least $100,000 has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.
A judge issued the sentence to Kelly Turner on Wednesday after she pleaded guilty last month to child abuse, charitable fraud and theft.
Authorities say Turner lied to doctors about her daughter Olivia’s medical history while broadcasting her struggles to receive money and other favors from organizations like the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The girl had received unnecessary surgeries and medications up until her death in Denver hospice care in 2017.