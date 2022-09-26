17 Dead, 24 Wounded In School Shooting In Russia

In this image taken from video, servicemen carry a wounded person from the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. According to officials, 11 children were among those killed in the Monday morning shooting. (Izhlife.ru via AP)

In this image taken from video, servicemen carry a wounded person from the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. According to officials, 11 children were among those killed in the Monday morning shooting. (Izhlife.ru via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say a gunman has killed 17 people and wounded 24 others in a school in central Russia. According to officials, 11 children were among those killed in the Monday morning shooting in School No. 88 in Izhevsk, a city 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow.

The governor of the region said the gunman killed himself after the attack. Russia’s Investigative Committee identified the gunman as 34-year-old Artyom Kazantsev, a graduate of the school, and the governor said he was a patient at a psychiatric facility. He used two non-lethal handguns adapted to fire real bullets. An investigation has been launched on multiple murder charges.