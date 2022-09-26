WORLD

17 Dead, 24 Wounded In School Shooting In Russia

jsalinasBy 10 views
0
In this image taken from video, servicemen carry a wounded person from the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. According to officials, 11 children were among those killed in the Monday morning shooting. (Izhlife.ru via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say a gunman has killed 17 people and wounded 24 others in a school in central Russia. According to officials, 11 children were among those killed in the Monday morning shooting in School No. 88 in Izhevsk, a city 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow.

The governor of the region said the gunman killed himself after the attack. Russia’s Investigative Committee identified the gunman as 34-year-old Artyom Kazantsev, a graduate of the school, and the governor said he was a patient at a psychiatric facility. He used two non-lethal handguns adapted to fire real bullets. An investigation has been launched on multiple murder charges.

 

Vulnerable Tampa Bay Braces For Storm Not Seen In A Century

Previous article

Chief: Man Shot By Chicago Police Infiltrated SWAT Training

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD