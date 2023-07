There was at least 17 mass shootings across the country over the Fourth of July weekend that left as many as 18 people dead. That’s according to data published by the Gun Violence Archive.

The incidents were recorded between Friday night and into the early hours of Wednesday. The archive found along with the 18 deaths, 102 people were injured.

Three people were killed in a shooting in Fort Worth, five were killed by a gunman in Philadelphia and four were killed in Louisiana late Tuesday night.