17 Missing, Dozens Hurt As Fire Rages In Cuban Oil Tank Farm

People watch a huge rising plume of smoke from the Matanzas Supertanker Base, as firefighters try to quell a blaze which began during a thunderstorm the night before, in Matazanas, Cuba, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Cuban authorities say lightning struck a crude oil storage tank at the base, causing a fire that led to four explosions which injured more than 50 people. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

(AP) — Cuban authorities say a fire set off by a lightning strike at an oil storage facility is raging uncontrolled in the city of Matanzas, where four explosions and flames injured nearly 80 people and left 17 firefighters missing.

Officials say firefighters and other specialists are still trying to quell the blaze at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, where the fire began during a thunderstorm Friday night. Cuba’s government said Saturday afternoon that it has asked for help from international experts.

Officials say lightning set one tank on fire and the blaze spread to a second tank. The accident comes as Cuba struggles with fuel shortages. The facility’s eight giant tanks hold oil used to fuel electricity genrating plants.