17 Missing, Dozens Hurt As Fire Rages In Cuban Oil Tank Farm

(AP) — Cuban authorities say a fire set off by a lightning strike at an oil storage facility is raging uncontrolled in the city of Matanzas, where four explosions and flames injured nearly 80 people and left 17 firefighters missing.
Officials say firefighters and other specialists are still trying to quell the blaze at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, where the fire began during a thunderstorm Friday night. Cuba’s government said Saturday afternoon that it has asked for help from international experts.
Officials say lightning set one tank on fire and the blaze spread to a second tank. The accident comes as Cuba struggles with fuel shortages. The facility’s eight giant tanks hold oil used to fuel electricity genrating plants.