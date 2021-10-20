17 State Attorneys General Condemn DOJ Over School Board Probe

A group of 17 state attorneys general accuse the Department of Justice of “suppression of free speech rights of parents.” The issue is a DOJ memorandum claiming a “spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence” against school administrators and board members. In a letter, the attorneys general accuse the “Biden DOJ” of “weaponizing its resources to go after parents who dare to advocate for their children at school board meetings.” The Republican attorneys general say the Biden administration has provided no evidence of any significant “spike” in threats.