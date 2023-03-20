17-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Cameron Park Killing

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

There’s been an arrest in the killing of a man in Cameron Park last week. A nearly week-long investigation led Cameron County sheriff’s deputies to 17-year-old Juan Carlos Alvarez, who was taken into custody Monday without incident.

Alvarez is jailed on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Andrew Lee Torres. Torres was found dead after deputies responded to a 911 call last Tuesday about shots fired and a vehicle crash near the intersection of Florencia and Gregory Avenues.

Investigators have said only that there’d been an altercation in a vehicle Torres was driving when he was shot by a passenger.