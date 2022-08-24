17-Year-Old Pilot Sets Record For Solo Flight Around World

Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, speaks with the media after landing at the Buzet airfield in Pont-A-Celles, Belgium, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Rutherford landed in Belgium before flying on to Slovakia and Sofia, Bulgaria, for the final leg of his Guinness World Record attempt to be the youngest person to the fly around the world solo in a small plane. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

(AP) — A 17-year-old pilot has become the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a small aircraft after he landed in Bulgaria. That’s the country where Mack Rutherford’s journey kicked off five months ago.

Rutherford landed on an airstrip west of Bulgarian capital Sofia on Wednesday to complete his task and to claim two Guinness World Records. Rutherford is now also the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe in a microlight plane.

Rutherford said he hoped his achievement would inspire young people to pursue their dreams. The teen is a Belgian-British dual national.