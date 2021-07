This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that collapsed early Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

The body of a Houston-native is among the latest discovered at the site of the massive building collapse in Surfside, Florida. Twenty-one-year-old Andreas Giannitsopoulos is among six victims uncovered in the rubble Wednesday.

Now 18 victims have been confirmed dead with 145 still missing as rescue efforts continue today.