18 Children Hospitalized After Christmas Parade Tragedy

Police tape cordons off a street in Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade hitting multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Wisconsin health officials say 18 children have been treated after the deadly incident at a holiday parade in Waukesha.

An SUV driver tore through barricades and slammed into crowds Sunday, killing five people and injuring more than 40 others. Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin-Milwaukee says the children were between the ages of three to 16, and included three sets of siblings.

Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Amy Drendel said injuries range from facial abrasions to broken bones and serious head injuries.

Pediatric ICU Medical Director Dr. Michael Myer says ten were admitted to the ICU, with six in critical condition, three considered serious and one in fair condition. The other eight patients are said to be in fair condition.