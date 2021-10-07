18 Ex-NBA Players Charged iIn $4M Health Care Fraud Scheme

FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince Carter during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., in this Friday, Nov. 5, 2010, file photo. Eighteen former NBA players, including Williams, have been arrested on charges alleging they defrauded the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

(AP) — Federal authorities say 18 former NBA players have been arrested on charges alleging they pocketed $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan.

U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss told a news conference that the defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception.

An indictment in Manhattan federal court said the ex-players and one of their spouses engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims for reimbursement of medical and dental expenses that were never incurred. The list of those charged include Tony Allen, Glen Davis and Sebastian Telfair.