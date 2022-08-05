18-Wheeler Tire Comes Loose, Kills Houston Driver, Injures 11-Year-Old Son

Harris County deputies are investigating an accident that killed a man and injured his 11-year-old son on the North Freeway on Thursday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says an 18-wheeler lost two of its tires while headed southbound on I-45 near Louetta. One tire hit a northbound car and killed the driver.

Relatives identified the man as Lee Simmons. His son is hospitalized in unknown condition. The truck driver pulled over and stayed at the scene until deputies arrived. The investigation will determine whether negligence was a factor.