Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A big rig driver was killed when his tractor-trailer veered off of I-69E and off of an overpass just north of Raymondville Tuesday morning.

The Texas DPS says the 18-wheeler was heading south on the interstate a little after 5 a.m. when the driver lost control and the tractor-trailer went off the overpass at State Highway 186 and plunged to the ground. The driver, 61-year-old Alejandro Delbosque Jr. of Mission, did not survive.