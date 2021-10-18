18-Year-Old Arrested In Drive-By That Killed 13-Year-Old

This mug shot provided by the Tuscaloosa Police Department shows James Deanthony Reed. Police in Alabama say an 18-year-old has been arrested in the drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy who was playing with his iPad in his bedroom, and they expect more arrests. James Deanthony Reed was charged Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, with capital murder in the death of Kei’lan Allen, and was to be held without bond, according to a statement on the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Facebook page. (Tuscaloosa Police Department via AP)