18-Year-Old From Harlingen Killed In Highway Shooting

Homicide investigators are working to turn up a suspect and a suspect vehicle in connection with the early-morning shooting death of a Harlingen man.

Cameron County sheriff’s officials say a little before 2 a.m. shots rang out from one vehicle targeting the people in another vehicle as they were driving west on I-2 near Bass Boulevard. One of the three people in that car was struck. The driver then spotted a Harlingen police officer, pulled up alongside at a stop light and yelled for help. The victim, 18-year-old Jaime Medina, was rushed to the hospital where he died of his wounds.

Authorities are asking anyone who might have seen the suspect vehicle to call the Cameron County Crime Stoppers line at 350-5551.