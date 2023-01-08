WORLD

19 Dead In China Crash As Holiday Travel Rush Gets Underway

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a wounded person receives medical treatment at a hospital following a traffic accident in Nanchang County in east China's Jiangxi Province, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. A traffic accident in southern China killed more than a dozen people and injured more people early Sunday as the annual Lunar New Year holiday travel rush got underway, authorities said. (Wan Xiang/Xinhua via AP)

(AP) — Authorities in southern China say 19 people have died and 20 are injured in a traffic accident at the start of the Lunar New Year holiday travel rush.

The accident occurred outside the city of Nanchang in Jiangxi province. The cause is under investigation but appeared to involve a truck running into a roadside funeral tent. Heavy fog may also have played a role.

Tighter regulations have reduced the frequency of such accidents in recent years, with enforcement redoubled around the time of the holiday, China’s most important for family gatherings when tens of millions of migrant workers return to their hometowns. With the end of most COVID-19 restrictions, the number of such trips is expected to double this year.

