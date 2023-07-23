19-Year-Old Arrested For Shooting At Teens

El Paso Police have arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly shooting at four teenagers. Thomas Xavier Rosales is accused of driving up to the four teens, ages 13-to-17 years old. Police say he then fired a gun at the teens, who were standing in front of a house.

Investigators with the El Paso Police Department Gang Unit arrested Rosales at a traffic stop about 20 minutes later.

Rosales, who was allegedly found with vaping devices containing THC and several bags of marijuana, is facing multiple counts of aggravated assault and drug charges.