A 19-year-old Edinburg man died two days after crashing his vehicle in far north Edinburg. Ruben Zepeda the Third died of injuries suffered in a Thursday night wreck on I-69C near Ramseyer Road.

Police say Zepeda was traveling south when he lost control of his vehicle, it rolled, and Zepeda became trapped. Rescue crews had to cut Zepeda out of the vehicle and he was rushed to the hospital where he died Saturday.