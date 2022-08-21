19-Year Old Inmate Collapses, Dies In Starr County Jail

Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy as part of their investigation into the death of a 19-year-old man in the Starr County jail.

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office says Brayan Gonzalez of Edinburg had collapsed in his cell early Saturday morning and was pronounced dead a short time later at Starr County Memorial Hospital.

Gonzalez was initially booked into the Hidalgo County jail in April on weapons and drug possession charges.

Overcrowding at the jail prompted his transfer to the Starr County jail according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into the cause of Gonzalez’s death.