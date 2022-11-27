LOCALTRENDING

19-Year-Olds Arraigned In Deadly Thanksgiving Night Hit And Run

Two 19-year-olds have been charged in the hit and run death of a man in Pharr Thanksgiving night.

Manuel Canchola of San Juan was arraigned Saturday on a charge of accident involving death. Natalie Carreon was arraigned on a charge of failing to report the deadly accident.

Pharr police were called to the intersection of South Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street, south of downtown Pharr, where a witness said a small dark-colored sedan had struck a man and kept on going.

Canchola and Carreon both turned themselves in Saturday morning and were arraigned Saturday afternoon.

