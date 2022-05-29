1st Of 2022, Hurricane Agatha Heads For Mexico Tourist Towns

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific coast of Mexico on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 11:20 a.m. EDT. (NOAA via AP)

(AP) — The first hurricane of the season has formed off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and it’s rapidly growing stronger ahead of an expected strike along a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Agatha could hit as a Category 3 hurricane Monday afternoon or evening in the area near Puerto Escondido and Puerto Angel in the southern state of Oaxaca. That region includes the laid-back tourist resorts of Huatulco, Mazunte and Zipolite.

At midafternoon Sunday, Agatha had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph) and it was centered about 185 miles (295 kilometers) southwest of Puerto Angel. It was heading to the northeast at 1 mph (2 kph).