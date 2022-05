People visit a memorial set up in a town square to honor the victims killed in this week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

People visit a memorial set up in a town square to honor the victims killed in this week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Donations are reaching the two-point-five-million-dollar mark for four children left parentless by the Uvalde school shooting.

A GoFundMe was created for the children of Irma and Joe Garcia. Irma was killed while protecting students at Robb Elementary, while Joe died after the tragedy from a likely stress-induced heart attack.

It’s just one of several fundraisers that have been started since the mass shooting to help pay for the funeral and medical expenses of effected students.