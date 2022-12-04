2.500 Dead Seals Found On Russia’s Caspian Coast

UPDATING THE NUMBER OF DEAD SEALS In this image taken from footage provided by the RU-RTR Russian television on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, Journalists and Interdistrict Environmental Prosecutor's Office employees walk near the bodies of dead seals on shore of the Caspian Sea, Dagestan. Officials say that about 1,700 seals have been found dead on the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia. Authorities in the Russian province of Dagestan say that it’s still unclear what caused the animals’ death, but they likely died of natural reasons. (RU-RTR Russian Television via AP)

(AP) — Officials say about 2,500 seals have been found dead on the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia. Environment ministry authorities in Russia’s Dagestan province said Sunday it was unclear why the mass die-off happened but that it was likely due to natural causes.

The head of the Caspian Environmental Protection Center says the seals likely died a couple of weeks ago. He added that there was no sign that they were killed or caught in fishing nets.

Experts of the Federal Fisheries Agency and prosecutors inspected the coastline and collected data for laboratory research, which didn’t immediately spot any pollutants.