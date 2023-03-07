2 Americans Back In U.S. After Surviving Matamoros Attack That Killed Their 2 Friends

A Mexican Red Cross ambulance transports two Americans found alive after their abduction in Mexico last week, in Ejido Longoreno, on the outskirts of Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Two of four Americans abducted March 3 when they got caught in a cartel shootout were found dead while the two surviving Americans, one wounded, were transported in an ambulance to the border near Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo)

A Mexican Red Cross ambulance transports two Americans found alive after their abduction in Mexico last week, in Ejido Longoreno, on the outskirts of Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Two of four Americans abducted March 3 when they got caught in a cartel shootout were found dead while the two surviving Americans, one wounded, were transported in an ambulance to the border near Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two Americans who survived an attack that killed two of their friends in Matamoros Friday are back in the U.S. The man and woman are recovering in a Brownsville hospital where the man is also being treated for gunshot wounds.

The bodies of their two friends are being held at a morgue in Matamoros. All four victims were found in a rural area east of Matamoros early Tuesday. It’s not clear yet what or who led authorities to the victims. One person has been arrested but there’s been no word on who the suspect is.

The four friends, driving from South Carolina, had crossed into Matamoros where the woman was to get a cosmetic medical procedure. As they neared downtown their minivan came under fire by drug cartel gunmen who apparently mistook them for rival cartel members they were engaged in firefight with at the time. Cellphone video shows the four Americans then being put into the bed of a pickup truck and driven off.