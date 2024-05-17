2 Arraigned In Brownsville Motel ‘love triangle” Shooting

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is among the charges filed against a 17-year-old Brownsville man arrested for shooting a man and woman – an act of violence police say was over a love triangle.

Celestino Cruz Pulido was arraigned Friday on the assault charge as well as on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, evading arrest, and possessing marijuana. Similar charges were filed against 19-year-old Mario Angel Castillo who was driving the car that sped away from the scene of the shooting. That was the Flamingo Motel on Central Boulevard where Pulido is accused of shooting an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man Thursday morning. Both are recovering from gunshot wounds to their legs.