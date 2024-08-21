2 Arrested, 2 Sought In Deadly Gang And Drug-Related Shooting In Alamo

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two suspects are under arrest and two more are on the run after a man was gunned down in the parking lot of the McDonald’s in Alamo late last night. Police arrived to find the victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Officers were searching for clues when a woman turned herself in, admitting she was there when it happened and told police where to find the shooter. He was arrested at a residence without incident. Both are facing murder charges.

Police are still looking for two other suspects. Investigators believe the deadly shooting stemmed from a gang and drug dispute.