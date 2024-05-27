2 Arrested 2 Weeks After Brownsville Man Found Shot In The Head

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Arrests have been made in the shooting death of a Brownsville man two weekends ago. Brownsville police, along with U.S. Marshals, executed search warrants and apprehended 35-year-old Alejandro Alvarado at a residence in southwest Brownsville, and also arrested 33-year-old Luciano Avina at a location in San Benito.

Alvarado is accused of killing 25-year-old Armando Rivera. Rivera was shot in the head early the morning of May 18th as he and a friend drove through the neighborhood where both he and Alvarado lived.

Avina was arrested in connection with an earlier incident in which police say he also shot at Rivera, although Rivera was not hit. Alvarado has been charged with murder, Avina with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.