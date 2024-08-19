2 Arrested After Nikki Rowe Football Player Critically Injured In Pool Party Fall

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Charges have been filed against a father and his teenage son in connection to the severe injuries suffered by a Nikki Rowe High School football star over the weekend.

51-year-old Jaime Islas and his son are charged with providing alcohol to minors and McAllen police have confirmed to the McAllen Monitor the charges are linked to what the McAllen ISD has called a “tragic accident.”

The pair were arrested Sunday, the morning after a back-to-school pool party at a residence on North Bentsen Road where Adan De La Cruz was critically injured. A cellphone video posted to social media shows De La Cruz about to jump off the roof of the house into the backyard pool before he slips and falls onto the cement below.

He remains hospitalized. His condition hasn’t been disclosed.

(Photo from McAllen Police Department)