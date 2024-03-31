2 Arrested For Animal Cruelty After Discovery Of 90 Dogs In McAllen Home

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Palm Valley Animal Society has put out an urgent call for help after more than 90 dogs were found inside a home in far north McAllen. McAllen police had responded Saturday morning to reports of a horrible odor coming from the residence on the 3400 block of Ozark Avenue.

Officers found 93 “severely neglected” dogs and one cat inside, and with the help of firefighters and EMS personnel the animals were taken to PVAS. Two people were arrested on animal cruelty charges.

Palm Valley Animal Society has put out a community plea to area rescue groups to lend their resources to shelter and care for the dogs. PVAS is also asking foster families to provide temporary homes for the dogs.