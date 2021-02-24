2 Arrested In DEA Raid On McAllen Beauty Supply Shop

The owner and an employee of a downtown McAllen beauty supply store are under arrest and accused of being part of an illegal drug and money laundering operation. Drug Enforcement Administration agents this morning served a search warrant at South Tex Beauty Supply near Beaumont and Broadway and took the two into custody. A DEA spokesman indicated to reporters on the scene that the beauty supply business was being used to hide the profits of illegal drug sales. He added today’s action followed evidence collected during a 2-year investigation that also involved state and local law officers.