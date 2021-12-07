2 Arrested In Edinburg Homicide Investigation

Two people are in custody and will be arraigned Tuesday in the weekend killing of man in northwest Edinburg.

Edinburg police haven’t disclosed what led investigators to the suspects or where they were arrested, but say one of the suspects will be charged with capital murder. The other faces a charge of hindering an apprehension.

Calls to police about gunshots early Sunday morning brought officers to the 3800 block of Sarah Evans Street where they found 23-year-old Anthony Maldonado dead in an alley. The motive for his killing is not yet clear.