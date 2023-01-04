2 Arrested In Power Substation Vandalism In Washington State

(AP) — U.S. authorities say two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle said Tuesday that 32-year-old Matthew Greenwood and 40-year-old Jeremy Crahan, both of Puyallup, were arrested Saturday and were due to appear in court Tuesday. Authorities say Greenwood told investigators they knocked out power so they could burglarize a business. According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday, cellphone records and other evidence tied the men to the attacks on the four substations in Pierce County. It wasn’t immediately clear if they had attorneys who might speak on their behalf.