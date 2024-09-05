2 Arrested In Shooting Of Edinburg Teen In Her Home

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Authorities have arrested two men in connection with the shooting of a 14-year-old Edinburg girl one week ago. With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, Edinburg police Thursday afternoon executed their arrest warrant at a home in Santa Rosa, taking into custody 23-year-old Isaac Medrano and 19-year-old Martin Moreno.

It was early the morning of August 29th when, police say, the pair were at the victim’s Carlos Drive home. According to investigators, there’d been some sort of altercation. Both men left but Medrano came back with a handgun and started shooting at the front door. Two of the bullets that penetrated struck the teenage girl in her lower back.

Medrano and Moreno are to be arraigned Friday on charges that haven’t yet been disclosed. The 14-year-old girl, meanwhile, has been released from the hospital.