2 Athletes Kicked Off UTSA Football Team For Reported Robbery Involvement

Two University of Texas at San Antonio football players are kicked off the team because of their reported involvement in a robbery.

Police say 19-year-old Corey Lucius and 23-year-old Nicholas Brown are charged with aggravated robbery for a reported incident on February 3rd. Police arrested Brown last month for trying to stop a wrecker driver from towing an illegally parked vehicle on Engelmann Drive.

Officers arrested Lucius four days after. UTSA officials announced Wednesday that Lucius and Brown are both off the team.